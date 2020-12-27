Traders, shoppers returning to weekend market

SIBU: Traders and shoppers are gradually returning to the Sunday Market at Jalan Indah here after Covid-19 scared many away from the popular spot last weekend.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang said 76 of the 165 stalls operated yesterday compared to only 37 out of 115 regular traders last Saturday.

“Based on manual registration, over 300 visitors were recorded excluding registration by MySejahtera. SMC continues stressing adherence to standard operating procedures to break the chains of Covid-19 infection.

“Based on samples collected from the neighbourhood and shop operators, the result of the first round of Covid-19 swab test have all came back negative. Now divisional health office is waiting for the results of the second round of testing.

“Looking at it, I think there should not be any issue of Covid-19 at Taman Indah,” he said.

The weekend market operating from 6am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays had relocated to Pasar Tamu Indah from Jalan Mahsuri on Aug 1, attracting about 2,000 visitors previously.