2 motorcyclists killed in separate accidents

KOTA SAMARAHAN: An accident involving two motorcycles at KM29 of Jalan Segali in Sebuyau near here yesterday morning left a man dead and a girl severely injured.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said based on identification found on the man, the victim was aged 32 and from Kampung Tengah Tanjung Assam in Betong.

“Police received an emergency call at around 10am.

“It is said that the man was riding his motorcycle, heading to Kuching from Sebuyau when it collided with another machine, ridden by a 16-year-old girl, who was heading towards Sebuyau from Simunjan.

“We’re still looking for people who might have witnessed the accident,” he said in a statement.

The paramedics, who arrived at the scene later, pronounced the man dead on-site.

“The post-mortem will be carried out at Serian Hospital,” said Alexson, adding that the girl had been sent to Simunjan Hospital for further treatment.

Moreover, he said the two motorcycles would later be taken for examination by Puspakom and also the Department of Chemistry, as part of the investigation being carried out under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, an accident which also involved a motorcycle struck at a roundabout here late Saturday.

The incident, which occurred around 10pm at KM5 of Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa here, left a 13-year-old boy dead.

Alexson said based on identification found on the body, the teenager was Kampung Sebandi Ulu in Asajaya.

According to several eyewitnesses, the boy was manoeuvring his motorcycle as he was about to exit the roundabout near the Summer Mall here, about the same time as a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“The MPV was heading towards Uptown Kota Samarahan, while another car was heading to Asajaya. It was during exit that the car suddenly rammed the motorcycle from behind – the impact from which threw the boy off his machine.

“Unable to stop in time, the MPV ran over the boy,” said Alexson in a statement yesterday, adding that the driver of the car that hit the boy immediately fled the scene.

“Paramedics pronounced the boy dead on-site. The body was later brought to Sarawak General Hospital mortuary,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987.