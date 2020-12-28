Canon launches new wireless mini projector for ultimate mobility and convenience

SHAH ALAM: Canon Marketing Malaysia (Canon) announced a brand new wireless mini projector for home cinema on-the-go users. The MP250, packed with smartphone mirroring, a built-in rechargeable battery and a HDMI interface built on an Android operating system, allows users to display videos on a screen of their choice with ease and flexibility.

Boasting a sleek and ultra-lightweight design, the MP250 is portable and has the ability to throw 93-inch images onto any wall or surface from a distance of only three metres, making it ideal for home-usage, offices, as well as professionals on-the-go. As a global leader in digital imaging solutions, the MP250 mini projector reaffirms Canon’s efforts in targeting consumer, as well as business products.

“The MP250 mini projector was designed with mobile users in mind, comprising a wide range of functions and features, such as 4K video input, auto vertical keystone correction and image rotation, to provide on-the-go users with optimum ease and flexibility,” said Canon Marketing Malaysia Consumer System Products (CSP) Division assistant director Sandy Lee.

The MP250 is powered by a quad-core 1.5GHZ processor and 2GB of SDRAM, deftly handling even 4K video input sources easily.

The ultra-compact MP250 weighs 407 grammes and features a built-in rechargeable battery that allows back-to-back video playback of up to two hours, even when operated at 250 lumens brightness. The projector can also be powered with an AC adaptor for hours of uninterrupted display.

A notable feature on the MP250 is the auto vertical keystone correction and auto image rotation, allowing a fast and easy initial setup. The built-in base stand allows the device to project at up to a 40 degree angle on a flat office desk, while a built-in a quarter-inch tripod mount ensures that the projector is compatible with different tripod stands to achieve optimum height and setup.

The large touchpad on the MP250 supports precise cursor navigation and virtual keyboard entry, allowing the user to navigate the device at ease. It also features two-finger gesture inputs, such as pinch-to-zoom and speed scrolling for users to navigate long menus and websites without the need for external input devices. However, users have the option of using external input peripherals like keyboards and mice as they are supported via USB or Bluetooth connection.

With a built-in web browser, videos can be streamed directly over the Internet, while users of Android phones or tablets2 can mirror their screens and share holiday snapshots from albums, videos, and other multimedia content. With 4GB of built-in device memory, users can also store videos, photos, and office documents such as Word, PowerPoint and PDF files for standalone device playback.

The MP250 comes with standard HDMI, USB-A port and Micro SD card slot, giving users a wide range of connectivity options. To further ensure the device’s suitability for home and work environments, the MP250 supports dual band wireless connection to meet the requirements of all portable wireless projection needs.

Technical Specifications

Canon Mini Projector MP250

​​​Retail price: RM 2,199

Product dimension and weight: Approximately 120 x 120 x 33mm, 407grammes

Image element and brightness: DLP DMD optical engine, up to 250 lumens

Output resolution: 854 x 480 (WVGA)

Input connectivity: HDMI 1.4 x 1, USB-A 2.0 x 2, Micro SD x 1 (Up to 32 GB), Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

Output connectivity: 3.5mm stereo mini jack, Bluetooth 4.2

Operating system: Android 7.1.2, auto vertical keystone correction, auto screen rotation and rear projection, built-in 3,100 mAh battery, built-in memory 8GB (for user, 4GB)