Challenges to eliminate Covid-19 do not hamper efforts to empower public sector – PM

MELAKA (Dec 28): The challenges to eliminate the Covid-19 pandemic did not hamper efforts to empower the public sector which is one of the government’s main agenda to ensure efficient, transparent and people-friendly service system, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the responsibility of civil servants now is to make the new norm a culture so that public service will be effectively delivered to the target group while increasing their productivity.

He said at the government level, it was important that more initiatives be implemented to improve integrity and governance, such as through efforts to combat corruption to ensure efficiency and transparency of the administration.

“As local authorities are among the frontliners who are often exposed to corruption, efforts to combat this crime need to remain as an important agenda that should be widely implemented among their personnel.

“This is so that we can create a work culture with integrity without compromising any code of values and ethics,” he said when virtually officiating the 27th Triennial General Meeting of the Amalgamated National Union Local Authorities Employees (ANULAE) at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

Also present were ANULAE Peninsular Malaysia president Datuk Azih Muda and Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat.

In his 10-minute video speech, Muhyiddin also called on all local authorities and related agencies to go to the ground more often to observe and understand the current situation in their areas better, apart from looking into the issues faced by their personnel who regularly meet with the public to solve their problems.

He also welcomed ANULAE’s efforts to work closely with CUEPACS to address the problems among their members, especially civil servants, in order to ensure their wellbeing.

“This general meeting is an opportunity for all ANULAE members to discuss and voice out their views and opinions on issues related to their welfare. I do hope that we can all work together to ensure that the rights and welfare of every civil servant can be protected and preserved in the best possible way.

“I also hope that the ANULAE will continue playing its role as the eyes and ears of the government in the local community with the cooperation from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and its agencies including the local community,” he said.

In a related development, Muhyiddin said he was aware and concerned about the welfare of civil servants, including the frontline workers, who have sacrificed their time and energy to protect the community during this pandemic.

As such he said, as a token of appreciation and in recognition of the civil service employees’ contribution, several initiatives were announced recently through Budget 2021, among them the RM600 one-off special financial aid payment to government employees of Grade 56 and below, while government pensioners and veterans without pension would receive RM300 each.

“The Ministry of Health frontliners were also given a one-off RM500 payment in addition to the special allowance of RM600, which they have received since March, for their efforts in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Other frontline workers who qualify based on the criteria set by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) will receive a one-off payment of RM300,” he added. – Bernama