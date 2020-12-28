CLLA 2020 garners interest for investments worth RM13.3 million

KUCHING: Five bright start-ups from the Cyberview Living Lab Accelerator (CLLA) 2020 programme have pitched their innovative solutions on Demo Day to investors and venture capitalists, garnering interest for investments worth RM13.3 million.

These solutions are designed for fast-growing tech sectors such as educational technology (EduTech), property technology (PropTech).

Among these are also innovative solutions enhanced with disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). These local start-ups are Creative Sandbox, Internspoon, ITXOTIC, NEXPlatform, and SERV.

“From a stronger demand for virtual learning to contactless business solutions, no industry has been left untouched by the changes we are going through because of the pandemic,” Cyberview Sdn Bhd (Cyberview) managing director Najib Ibrahim said.

“It is encouraging to see how hungry innovators are quick on their feet in developing digital solutions that can cater to the changing consumer demands.

“We are especially glad to see these start-ups making a leap forward with their innovations through the Cyberview Living Lab Accelerator (CLLA) programme in Cyberjaya.”

“Our latest cohort’s EduTech, PropTech and AI-based solutions stem from the tremendous potential that these areas bring to the current business landscape.

“It is anticipated that the global EduTech market will reach US$350 billion by 2025, while the global AI market can reach US$126 billion in value by 2025.

“PropTech is a fast-developing sector that is anticipated to see strong growth in the next few years, propped by the multi-trillion dollar global real estate market.

“We are confident that these forward-thinking start-ups are set for success based on our experience working with them on their growth journey in the last five months.”

The CLLA programme serves as a launchpad for start-ups to accelerate their growth, enabling them to test, pilot and validate their solutions using real-life settings throughout Cyberjaya.

Under the guidance of Cyberview and the CLLA programme manager, Finnext Capital, start-ups will go through a vigorous five-month process of mentorship, strategy formulation, and consultancy from various industry experts.

Start-ups will also be provided with opportunities to access local and global markets, the opportunity to pilot with key stakeholders, as well as enjoy value added services worth over RM100,000.

Throughout the programme, the cohort can be based at Colnnov8, a smart city collaborative space provided by Cyberview.

Cyberview has nurtured 80 start-ups to advance their innovations through the CLLA Programme since its inception in 2013.

The CLLA programme has helped start-ups raise over RM87 million in total investments and generated more than RM218 million in total revenue, as well as created more than 550 jobs to date. Among the successful graduates include TheLorry, MoneyMatch, Billplz, JomParkir and MedKad.

“We are indeed very proud of what start-ups under our CLLA programme have achieved,” Cyberview’s Technology Hub Development division head Shafinaz Salim said.

“Despite the various challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought, this cohort’s participants have demonstrated great resilience and ingenuity in developing and accelerating their solutions.

“At the end of the Demo Day, these start-ups have garnered interest for investments worth RM13.3 million from renowned venture capitalists and investors present.”

To further strengthen the city’s technology ecosystem, Cyberview unveiled the new masterplan for Cyberjaya this year.

Apart from driving greater collaboration amongst start-ups and businesses, the masterplan will focus on five key elements including facilities, community, activities, experience, and incentives that are imperative in the development of Cyberjaya as a leading innovative Global Tech Hub.