Covid-19: 1,594 new cases, 3 deaths reported in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 28): The number of Covid-19 infections in the last 24-hours remained at four digits after 1,594 new cases were reported today, with three deaths recorded involving locals.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country’s infection tally now stood at 106,690 cases, with the number of active cases at 20,643.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of daily cases today at 697, with 593 cases being from the existing clusters and detected through close contract screenings which were actively conducted in the field,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases reported, only three were imported cases while the remaining 1,591 cases were local transmissions.

He said out of the total number of new cases recorded today, 108 cases were related to clusters detected at lock-ups, immigration detention depots, and prisons.

It involved the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (42 cases), Bakti Cluster (34 cases), Pagar Siput Cluster (six cases), Tembok Cluster (six cases), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (five cases), Pagar Bentong Cluster (five cases), Tembok Gajah Cluster (four cases), Sandakan Prison Cluster (three cases), and Kolam Air Cluster (three cases), he added.

On the three deaths today, Dr Noor Hisham said two cases were reported in Selangor, with one case involving a 62-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and obesity while the second death involved a 90-year-old man who had hypertension, dyslipidemia and gout.

Another death was reported in Sabah involving a 62-year-old man who had a history of hypertension.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 1,181 recovery cases today, taking the cumulative total to 85,592 cases, while 116 positive Covid-19 cases were being treated at intensive care unit (ICU), with 53 of them requiring ventilators. – Bernama