Covid-19: 2 new imported cases recorded in Kuching district

KUCHING (Dec 28): Sarawak recorded two new imported cases of Covid-19 in Kuching district today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at the regular press conference for Covid-19 updates, Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister, informed that the total number of positive cases in the state was now at 1,110.

“One of the cases involves a local woman who is a returnee from Congo via flight to Kuala Lumpur before arriving in Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Dec 25. The case is an accountant who has been working in a state-owned company in Congo since February 2020.

“The case has undergone a Covid-19 screening rT-PCR test in Congo on December 21, before returning to Malaysia and found negative,” he said.

Uggah further explained that the case’s Antigen RTK test screening upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was also not reactive for Covid-19.

“Upon arrival at KIA Sarawak on December 25, the case was placed at the quarantine centre to undergo mandatory quarantine and Covid-19 screening. The case underwent screening on December 26 and rT-PCR test was found positive,” he said.

This case does not show any signs or symptoms of infection and has been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment, while contact tracing is in full swing.

The second case involves an illegal immigrant who has been arrested by enforcement officers as a result of public complaints in Bau district through Ops Benteng on December 25.

The case along with six others were detained for entering the state illegally and had no legitimate travel documents.

He was brought for Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic in Kuching on Dec 26, and the result was found positive on Dec 28.

This case also does not show any signs or symptoms of infection and has been referred to SGH for further treatment under the supervision of the Malaysian Immigration Department. Contact tracing is also being conducted.

