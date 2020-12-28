Fitness educator sells healthy food

KOTA KINABALU: The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted business operators to get creative in order to adapt to the new norm, especially with the Movement Control Order (MCO) putting a strain on many establishments.

Fitness educator Hazli Bojili is one such example. When the pandemic forced him to scale back on personal training sessions and fitness classes, Hazli turned to preparing healthy meals with delivery services provided. He named this endeavour ‘Calorie Kitchen.’

“My clients who train with me have always asked where they can get food that is customised to them and their fitness goals, and that’s when I realised that no one is doing something like this here (in KK),” he said.

At Calorie Kitchen, each meal is tailored specifically to the clients and their goal, whether it is to maintain health, lose fat or build muscle. As a fitness educator and trainer with more than 10 years of experience, Hazli would consult with prospective clients prior to them subscribing to the meals.

“The process starts with clients filling a form containing their basic information. Then, we generate a ‘calorie certificate’ which indicates the calorie range and macro nutrient range needed for the client to achieve their particular goal.

“I will then consult the clients to better understand their goal; if they have any questions regarding fitness or an exercise guideline, I will provide them with the support they need,” Hazli explained.

Since officially operating in November 2020, Calorie Kitchen now serves between 100 and 150 meals a day. The team behind the venture has also grown almost threefold from five to about 15 people; this includes kitchen personnel to prep the food, as well as delivery persons.

Clients subscribe to 30 meals which are prepared specific to each individual, and delivered to their doorstep. Hazli further explained that the meals can be broken down to lunch, dinner or both, and clients can choose whether to have their meals delivered everyday or according to their preference.

“Most of our clients are young working professionals, who do not have time to cook and resort to eating out most of the time. This can also lead to unhealthy eating habits. But now with Calorie Kitchen, they do not have to worry about their meals and they are guaranteed at least one healthy meal a day,” said Hazli.

He added that they were still receiving new clients and eight out of 10 first-time subscribers have now renewed their subscription as they saw visible results from the specially prepared, healthy meals.

Given the success of Calorie Kitchen in Kota Kinabalu, Hazli is now looking to expand the venture to Bandar Sunway in Selangor and Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei.