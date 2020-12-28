Gibraltar BSN wins Malaysia Best Employer Brand Awards 2020 for third consecutive year

KUCHING: Gibraltar BSN Life Bhd (Gibraltar BSN) recently announced that it has been awarded with the distinguished ‘Malaysia Best Employer Brand Awards 2020’ for the third time by Employer Branding Institute (EBI).

In tune with the times, the awards ceremony was held virtually on December 15, 2020.

Currently in its sixth edition, the Malaysia Best Employer Brand Awards recognises the best organisations that effectively utilises HR strategy and marketing communications in attracting, retaining and developing outstanding people talent.

The selection of winners was based upon the assessment of three key criteria which are the translation and combination of vision with action, building a strong working relationship between HR strategies and business, and cultivating vital competencies for the future, thus future-proofing the organisation.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the third time,” president and chief executive officer Rangam Bir said.

“The recognition validates our efforts in reskilling and developing our people as we seek to build a digital-first customer driven workforce.

“Attracting the right talent is an essential driver to growth but we also believe in hiring the right people with the right mind-set as talent can be harnessed with the right environment to stimulate innovation and high energy.

“We place a high premium on developing our people.”

Talent development and the reinvigoration of corporate culture based upon customer passion, collaboration, execution excellence, and innovation is one of the strategic pillars under Gibraltar BSN’s ASCEND Transformation programme.

All employees underwent rigorous training under its Future Ready Skills programme that equipped them with skills and capabilities to further accelerate the company’s digital ambitions.

Most recently, the life insurer embarked on its annual Wellness Programme in September 2020.

Unlike previous years which only focused on physical or financial wellness, this year’s programme, “A Stronger Me” covered three essential pillars of health; physical, financial and mental health, to help Gibraltar BSN’s employees become better versions of themselves.

During the three-month long programme, Gibraltar BSN’s employees formed teams of four to participate in programmes designed to strengthen their fitness levels, increase financial knowledge, and improve their mental health.

Realising that the prolonged pandemic situation may impact the mental health of employees, the life insurer also had mental health experts on hand to provide counselling and support to employees.