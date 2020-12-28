GOF seizes drugs worth over RM500,000, foreigner arrested

KUCHING: Police arrested an Indonesian man and seized nearly 11kg of drugs worth more than half a million ringgit during a patrol in Sungai Paoh, Serian yesterday afternoon.

General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak brigade commander SAC Mancha Ata said his men were on an ‘Ops Benteng’ patrol in the area around 4pm when they spotted a suspicious-looking car at a hillside road headed towards the Indonesian border.

“Upon approaching the car, three men suddenly exited the vehicle and fled into the bushes, but the patrol team managed to apprehend one of them.

“An inspection of the car found a backpack in the rear seat which contained seven packages – three with substance believed to be methamphetamine while the other four, pills believed to be ecstasy,” he said in a statement.

Mancha said the methamphetamine weighed 3kg while the Ecstasy pills, totaling 19,516 pills, weighed an estimated 7.9kg.

“The estimated total value of the seized drugs is RM536,288,” he added.

He said the suspect and the drugs were handed over to the Serian district police headquarters for further investigation.

The case has been classified as drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.