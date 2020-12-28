Hakemal Hawari is new Miri district police chief

MIRI (Dec 28): Former Sarawak General Operation Force deputy commander ACP Hakemal Hawari is the new district’s police chief, succeeding ACP Lim Meng Seah who has been appointed as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Physical (D10) chief.

The handing over of duties ceremony was witnessed by Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Fisol Salleh at Miri Police headquarters here today.

In his speech, Hakemal, 53, said he was thankful to be given the trust to lead the police team in Miri.

“It is a new experience for me because I have never been in this field. But I believe that with the cooperation from everyone here, we would be able to improve the image and achievements of the Miri Police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim thanked his officers who had been giving undivided support and cooperation to him throughout his term as the Miri district police chief.

He was the Miri police chief for three years and seven months.

Fisol, in his speech also thanked Lim for all his achievements during his tenure as the Miri police chief and urged the Miri police to continue giving their cooperation to Hakemal.

“Miri, Kuching and Sibu – these three cities in Sarawak are crime index indicator. If for instance the crime index in Miri has decreased, it will become an indicator to the decreasing crime index in the state,” he said.