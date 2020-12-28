Increase in sales of 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme houses in 2020 – Zuraida

GEORGE TOWN: The 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) recorded an increase in sales totalling RM1.9 billion so far this year, from RM1.3 billion last year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“The housing industry in the Ministry of Housing and Local Government)’s record still makes encouraging sales. The only problem is that there was no construction during the Movement Control Order (PKP) period from March to June, so it is delayed.

“In term of sales of PR1MA houses, it is higher in 2020 than in 2019, “ she told reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bukit Gelugor Residential project here yesterday.

She said the ministry’ was still able to meet its target of building 100,000 units of houses a year.

“We have completed building 55,000 units, while those under construction that will be completed by 2021 comprise 150,000 houses, which brings the total to 200,000 units for two years, thus indicating that we have achieved the target, “ she added.

Meanwhile, on the PR1MA Bukit Gelugor Residential housing project, Zuraida said it was the first project in the state to be launched after Covid-19.

“We hope this project will help Penang to achieving its target to provide affordable housing to its people. The has 2,850 units with prices below RM300,000 and is expected to be completed by 2024,” she added.

She said with the construction of the project, Penang would have two PR1MA housing, with the other in Permatang Pauh .

There is also plan for another project in Batu Feringghi, she added. — Bernama