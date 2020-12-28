KTC records RM1 mln in live stream warehouse sale

KOTA KINABALU: Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KTC) recorded RM1 million in sales in its epic 10-hour live streaming “12.26 Ini Kalilah!!” warehouse sale on Saturday.

The online warehouse sale featured heavyweights in the political, legal and business industries, local artistes and social influencers, including State Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, KTC chairman Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) president Datuk Frankie Liew, KTC managing director Datuk Lau Kok Sing, Sabah Timber Industries Association (STIA) president Datuk James Hwong, seafood exporter Jacky Ho, MCA’s candidate for Likas state seat in the 16th Sabah State Election, Dr Chang Kee Ying and singer Wesley Liew.

KTC executive director Dexter Lau thanked customers nationwide for making the event a major success.

“People from different racial backgrounds have tuned into our warehouse sales.

“I believe unity was achieved through ‘12.26 Ini Kalilah!!’ warehouse sale,” he said to the media after the event.

He said the marathon live stream broadcast started at 1.30pm and lasted 10 hours non-stop till 11.30pm, featuring 24 distinguished guests, artistes and social influencers in promoting the products.

The event was also supported by 25 international brands.

In terms of manpower, some 150 crew members worked behind the scenes, while 1,500 KTC employees were on hand to manage the tremendous amount of orders.

Dexter admitted that the massive amounts of users tuning into the live stream at the beginning of the broadcast had caused congestion on the platform, resulting in some customers having to make a bypass via other platforms or contact KTC directly to join the warehouse sale.

“This was a valuable experience for us to learn and improve from to ensure better service in the future.”

Nevertheless, he was delighted that the warehouse sale not only attracted Sabahans, but also customers from Brunei, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang and other states in Malaysia.

“We are currently making arrangements to deliver the goods to our customers as soon as possible,” he assured.

Dexter added that the online warehouse sale that turned into a national event was another surprise breakthrough for the company.

He said KTC had been organizing year-end stock clearance sale for many years.

In the past two years, he said the company had been focusing on expanding its reach in Sarawak and Brunei with positive results.

In fact, he reported two-digit growth in sales revenue and stronger cash and financial positions for the company.

“We have earned high approval ratings among the board of directors towards the performance of KTC.

“Our shareholders were also pleased with the historical milestones achieved by KTC in our recent Annual General Meeting (AGM),” he said.

On another note, Dexter said KTC has been closely monitoring and assessing the markets amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a public-listed company, he said KTC aspired to play a more significant role in the society.

“My late grandfather Datuk Lau Yeong Ching founded KTC. When my father Datuk Lau Kok Sing took over the baton, he successfully expanded the business.

“As the third-generation in the family business, I have thought long and hard how KTC could play a more substantial role in driving the economy and fostering racial harmony, particularly among the racially and religiously diverse communities in Sabah and Malaysia.”

He said the level of racial harmony had reached maturity. Taking the United States as an example, he said the people remained united despite their political differences after the presidential election.

Dexter said KTC hoped to engage the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in East Malaysia, to provide talented and driven young entrepreneurs, local artistes and social influencers with bigger and better platforms to unleash their potentials.

He said the social influencers and artistes who joined the “12.26 Ini Kalilah!!” warehouse sale trusted the KTC brand.

“The Lau family has run the family business for 84 years and we have enjoyed the fruits of our labour.

“We should do our part in contributing to the society by stimulating growth in economic and e-commerce activities so that the benefits are shared among Sabah, Sarawak, West Malaysia and Brunei.

“KTC is a company that is willing to move ahead with time and explore new innovations,” he stressed.

A devoted Buddhist, Dexter hoped to keep the family business alive for generations to come.

“As a father, I hope to set a good example for my children for them to take on and expand the family business, and more importantly, for them to be grateful for things in their lives.”