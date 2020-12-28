Land owners get over RM1 mln in compensation

KAPIT: Twenty-six land owners in Baleh have received payments totalling

RM1.116 million in compensation for their lands being acquired by the Sarawak government for a road project.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing presented the cheques during an event conducted by Kapit Land and Survey Office at Rumah Said, Nanga Puro at Sungai Ga’at in Baleh recently.

In his speech Masing, who is Baleh assemblyman, said the 18km road was being constructed at a cost of RM200 million.

“It is one of several road infrastructure projects undertaken by the (federal) Ministry of Rural Development.”

Later, Masing also handed out allocations from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant worth RM13,000 to Rumah Said village security and development committee (JKKK) and RM10,000 to its women’s bureau.

Also at the same function, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang each gave RM5,000 to JKKK Rumah Said.

Bukit Mabong District officer Douglas Pungga, Kapit Land and Survey superintendent Sagu Unting as well as local community leaders Pemanca Steward Sawing, Penghulu Sallang Batang and Penghulu Bunsu Geringgang were among those present at the event.