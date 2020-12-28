Malaysia imposes provisional anti-dumping duties on steel imports from Indonesia, Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): The government is imposing provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel in coils, sheets or any other form (subject merchandise) from Indonesia and Vietnam.

The Ministry of of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said it had completed the preliminary determination of the anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of the subject merchandise originating or exported from the alleged countries and found there were sufficient evidences for further investigation.

“The government therefore has decided to impose a provisional measure, which shall be in the form of provisional anti-dumping duties guaranteed by a security equivalent to the amount of the dumping margins determined in the preliminary determination.

“Provisional anti-dumping duties ranging from 7.73 per cent to 34.82 per cent will be applied on imports of subject merchandise from the alleged countries and shall be effective not more than 120 days from Dec 26, 2020,” Miti said in a statement today.

To recap, the anti-dumping investigation was initiated the on July 28, 2020, based on a petition filed by Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd (petitioner) as the sole domestic industry producing the like product, claiming that imports of subject merchandise originating or exported from the alleged countries are being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in their domestic market and caused material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia.

Miti said a final determination would be made no later than April 23, 2021.

It said interested parties, such as importers, foreign producers or/and exporters and associations related to the investigation could have access to the non-confidential version of the report on the preliminary determination by submitting a written request to Miti.

The request should be sent to: Director, Trade Practices Section, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Level 9, Menara MITI, No. 7, Jalan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. – Bernama