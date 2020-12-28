Maxis first M’sian telco to be accredited AWS advanced consulting partner

KUCHING: Maxis announced recently that it has achieved a new accreditation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and joined the AWS Solution Provider Programme.

This strengthens and accelerates Maxis’ leadership in delivering cloud service capabilities to help more Malaysian customers embrace the many benefits of cloud adoption as part of their IT strategy.

Since joining the AWS Partner Network (APN), Maxis has continued to build on its collaboration with AWS, the world’s leading and most comprehensive cloud platform.

To receive AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status, a partner must meet stringent requirements on certification, technical know-how and successful customer references. Maxis is well equipped to help customers on their journey to the cloud.

Maxis will also offer AWS Direct Connect which is designed to enable businesses to establish a dedicated connection from their premises directly to their workloads in AWS.

“As enterprises continue to ride the economic effects of the pandemic, many of them are looking for holistic approaches to be more agile and secure,” Maxis’ chief enterprise business officer Paul McManus said.

“This recognition is an important part of our cloud ambition, and a testament to our market leading capabilities and enterprise grade Maxis Programmable converged network.

“We are pleased to be working with AWS in simplifying and accelerating our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

Asean AWS managing director Conor McNamara said he is thrilled to see Maxis receive formal recognition for their accelerated cloud journey with the award of AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status.

“This is a strong endorsement of their accomplishments and on-going commitment to help digitise Malaysian small and medium businesses (SMBs) and Enterprises,” McNamara added.

“Maxis has achieved this through the investments made to upskill their teams with AWS certifications.

“We are appreciative of the partnership and excited about our plans to jointly accelerate Malaysian enterprises and SMBs accessing the benefits of the AWS cloud.”

One of the typical factors leading to poor user experience is inconsistent Internet connection as it can impact the ability to operate and manage the cloud environment.

Maxis is now providing AWS Direct Connect so its customers can access AWS’ full suite of cloud services through an optimised connection for operational efficiency.

This is designed to bridge the gap between the cloud and an organisation’s local network so businesses can take control of critical cloud infrastructure and enjoy a more consistent and robust network experience.

Customers can also enjoy attractive pricing and flexible contracting options from Maxis as the solution will be billed in local currency and leverage benefits of the Maxis Programmable Network.

Since being enrolled in the AWS Partner Network, Maxis has been recognized as the first Malaysian telco to be an AWS Solutions Provider Program participant and AWS Authorized Public Sector Partner.

Maxis has a large number of AWS-accredited and certified employees. Almost 300 Maxis employees have undergone comprehensive training by AWS to enhance Maxis’ capabilities and responsiveness to its customers’ digital transformation agenda.

Maxis also established a fully accredited and certified Centre of Excellence where AWS and Maxis work together in accelerating cloud adoption and developing industry solutions for businesses in Malaysia.

All these cloud solutions are delivered through the first Software-Defined Programmable Network in Malaysia, which is MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) 3.0-certified.

This Programmable Network is designed to enable businesses to reliably scale the capacity demand to meet the requirements of the fast-changing IT environments while operating at consistently high performance.