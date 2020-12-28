Minister calls upon cooperatives to diversify, go into agriculture

KUCHING: Cooperatives in the country are encouraged to diversify their businesses and explore agriculture.

In making this call, Entrepreneurs Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said with Malaysia importing about RM18 billion worth of food this year, he hoped that the cooperatives could play a part in increasing the country’s food production and thus, reducing reliance on food imports.

“If the country is producing enough (food), it could even contribute more to the GDP (gross domestic product) and our own income by exporting some of the food products produced by the cooperatives.

“For example, our food security level for rice the previous year was about 65 per cent. This year, I understand that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries wants to increase that level – meaning, they would need more local farmers to produce rice.

“So this role can only be played by Malaysians themselves – to become farmers, not just through agriculture but also livestock,” he told a press conference here yesterday after a working visit to Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) Sarawak’s headquarters here and its BA100 grocery shop, which sells essential items at competitive prices.

However, Wan Junaidi said based on data from his ministry, only 1.1 per cent of some 14,600 cooperatives in Malaysia were currently involved in agriculture, versus 89 per cent of them being involved in the services sector.

He said his ministry, together with the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, could only provide training, financial assistance, monitoring and others forms of aid – the rest would depend on the willingness of Malaysians to be involved in agriculture. He cited Ahmad Shafiq Ahmad Sabirin from Rampangi, Santubong as a prime example – in less than a decade, this young chilli agropreneur had managed to achieve sales of over RM1 million, which he recorded last year.

Wan Junaidi said for any agropreneur achieving sales of up to RM1 million, the net earnings would be at least 50 per cent of the sales.

“That means that he (Ahmad Shafiq) is anytime better than four to five ministers because his earning level is now more than RM500,000 a year,” said the minister.