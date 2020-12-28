MPV patrolmen now wear bullet-proof, stab-proof vests

JOHOR BAHRU (Dec 28): Police multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) patrolmen nationwide are now provided with a new safety vest, ‘Reflective Bullet Proof Vest Level II With Anti Stab’ to avoid any threat and risk of injury while on duty.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said 800 units were distributed under the first phase by giving priority to all the contingents.

He said the distribution was also based on the frequent risks and incidents of criminal cases that required MPV patrolmen to wear safety vests.

According to him, the Reflective Bullet Proof Vest Level II With Anti Stab is able to last for 10 years and provide ballistic protection against shots from nine millimetre (mm) calibre bullets.

“It also provides protection from stabs caused by sharp implements, such as knives and others besides being able to reflect light as a protection to members on duty at night or in dark conditions.

“We give the whole of Malaysia based on priorities. Large contingents, such as in Johor we give 100 units because of the high risks involved similar to those posed by Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the Reflective Bullet Proof Vest Level II With Anti Stab and 400 Women’s Safe Squad Shirts (Amanita) hand over ceremony at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

Previously, Zainal said MPV members were only supplied with light reflective jackets that did not have safety features and this new quality safety vest was seen to boost the confidence of members while on duty.

He said there were 3,000 MPVs nationwide and about 6,000 units of safety vests were needed, in which, for the first phase, 800 units were given by the government through the 2018 Budget after undergoing endurance tests at the end of last year.

“If there is more, we also want the vests to be worn by personnel in other departments while on duty,” he added. – Bernama