Never take safety for granted, Lee reminds Sarawakians

MIRI: All Sarawakians must never take safety for granted during any festivity, in view of the present Covid-19 situation.

In giving this advice, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin reminded all that the pandemic had caused hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide and impacted global economy for the most part of the year.

“Such an impact would still linger on and thus, practising safety must always be a priority,” he said in his speech for the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations’ annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

Adding on, Lee said the state government had been and would continue to be doing what it could to help Sarawakians during these tough times.

“The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been working closely with other relevant agencies such as Ministry of Health and the Immigration Department.

“Through this cooperation, they strive to monitor the daily Covid-19 cases and also watch over the borders to prevent more cases from coming in.

“Moreover, our state government has kicked off various initiatives such as the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) to help individuals, including those running small businesses, who are particularly affected by the pandemic,” said Lee, who is also the minister-in-charge of the divisional SDMC.

However, he also pointed out that full cooperation from the people was crucial.

“This is a battle where everyone has a role to play.

“What we can do is to continue being vigilant, fully complying with the SOP (standard operating procedures), wearing face masks at public places, and practising physical distancing,” said Lee, noting that Miri had managed to maintain its ‘Green Zone’ status for months.

Meanwhile, the minister said with the new norms having become a huge part of the people’s lives these days, it was also important for Chinese associations to modernise their ways of managing their respective organisations.

“I believe that the young members have a lot to share when it comes to new technologies and thus, it’s high time for them to be given the opportunity to lead and bring positive changes to their associations,” he said.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Mayor Adam Yii and Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations president Datuk David Goh were present at the AGM.