Ops Jala to launch in a few days, says SDMC chairman

KUCHING (Dec 28): The number of positive Covid-19 cases resulting from illegal immigrants is still a big threat that needs to be controlled, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that since September 1 during the second phase of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), there were a total of 411 positive cases reported in Sarawak.

These were divided into imported cases from overseas (38), imported cases from other states (80) and locally transmitted cases (293).

“A total of 38 were imported cases from overseas, involving 12 Malaysians and 26 non-Malaysians.

“Out of the 26 non-Malaysians, 15 were categorised as illegal immigrants,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates Monday.

Uggah informed that as such, the state will be launching Ops Jala in a few days’ time as a step to curb the entry of the illegal immigrants into Sarawak with the hope that positive cases from these people can be reduced.

“We have gone through several bitter experiences including the four who ran away from Sibu and the two more who have gone missing after found positive.

“These people are very irresponsible so we have to take very drastic action. We are not only taking action against the illegal immigrants themselves but also against those who have facilitated their entry into Sarawak,” he said.

As for arrivals of Malaysians into the state, Uggah noted that the figures of infection are still alarming in other states.

“That is why we still have quarantine for arrivals from the Peninsular and why Sarawakians who come back from Sabah are also quarantined.

“Can you imagine if we don’t quarantine them? They could have gone home, gone to the interior areas and cause a lot of havoc. The sacrifice they make will help us contain the situation in Sarawak,” he said.