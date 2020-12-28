Puncak Borneo MP suggests building new hospital in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Dec 28): A new hospital may be built in Puncak Borneo to replace the Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial (RCBM) hospital, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin.

The Puncak Borneo MP said his service centre had submitted a request to build the proposed health facilities on a bigger site given the RCBM hospital is already very congested.

He said the plan had been submitted to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“In principle, our proposal is already ok with the MoH. The MoH, of course, they have to get the proper land before the project is approved,” he told reporters after accompanying Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang’s official visit to a health clinic in Teng Bukap in Padawan near here today.

Willie said they were now in the midst of looking for land to build the proposed new hospital.

He said they need at 40 acres of land, at a centralised location, for the proposed new hospital.

He said the location must not be prone to flooding and it must be nearby the roadside to reduce the cost of infrastructure.

“If we were to select a very hilly land, the infrastructure cost alone can reach up to RM20 to RM30 million,” he said.

Willie believed that Puncak Borneo has qualified to have a hospital because the RCBM hospital at Mile 13 is already very crowded.

He also believed that it is high time for the populace in Puncak Borneo to have a suitable hospital and for RCBM to be turned into a historical site.

He said his service centre had also submitted the proposal to upgrade a health clinic and build a new clinic in Krokong to the MOH.

“We have also been asked to look for a suitable site of about three acres for the proposed new clinic.

“By having both new and an upgraded clinic in Krokong as well a new hospital in the near future we hope the people in Puncak Borneo as whole can enjoy a much better health services.

He said he had invited the Deputy Minister of Health to Puncak Borneo not only to see and hear for himself the issues affecting the health clinic in Teng Bukap but also to discuss with him of their plans to upgrade the health facilities and services in the constituency.