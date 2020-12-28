Sabah govt appoints first woman Mayor, new state AG

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 28): Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof and Noorliza Awang Alip have been appointed as the new state Attorney General (AG) and Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor respectively.

Nor Asiah was previously the Deputy State AG while Noorliza was Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s director general.

Both Nor Asiah and Noorliza received their appointment letter from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at the latter’s office today.

Hajiji said the appointment of two women to lead the state AG’s Department and Kota Kinabalu City Hall respectively reflects the state government’s recognition and respect of women’s role and leadership.

“The government has always provided opportunities for women to lead important posts in the state. These appointments are among our efforts to ensure the participation of women especially officers with the vast experience in their respective department or organisations as well as recognition from the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that with the appointments, the department or organisation led by Nor Asiah and Noorliza will be more successful and competitive in line with the slogan “Sabah Maju Jaya”.

“My congratulations to Nor Asiah and Noorliza with their appointment to these important roles,” he said, adding that the government always provide opportunities to the younger generation and professionals to work together to develop the state.

Nor Asiah who started her career in law since 1995 was appointed Deputy State AG in 2018.

“There is much to be done in the department including to update and review several existing law including the one on Strata Title,” Nor Asiah said.

Nor Asiah also recorded her gratitude to all the department’s personnel and officers who have rendered their assistance to her all this while.

Meanwhile, Noorliza who is the first woman City Hall Mayor said her appointment reflects the state government’s assistance to women leadership in the state.

“This appointment is proof that the state government appreciates the role women play and will provide them the opportunity to hold important posts. This recognition will surely be a catalyst and increase the morale of women in Sabah.

Noorliza who started off as Kota Kinabalu Municipal Council Assistant Secretary in 1996, recorded her gratitude to Chief Minister and the state government for the appointment.

Also present at the appointment letter presentation ceremony were assistant minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong and state Civil Service Director General Datuk Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai.