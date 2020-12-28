‘Sarawak needs fair, capable and transparent leader’

KUCHING: Any Sarawakian can be the leader of the state so long as they are chosen by the people and protect Sarawak’s rights whilst being fair, transparent and capable, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth wing.

In a statement yesterday, the wing was of the opinion that endorsing a particular race for a particular position without considering merits is a form of racism, especially in multi-racial Sarawak.

“This is especially so when the country is in danger of religious and racial extremism, with our current government accepting PAS and Umno as partners whether loosely or closely, and this is clearly reflected in the unfair budget allocation for Sarawak,” it stated.

On Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) support for a Dayak chief minister in Sarawak as announced recently by the party’s state chairman Larry Sng, PSB Youth expressed doubt whether this would ever become a reality given the fact that PKR was not a Sarawak-based party.

“Given PKR’s ‘Anwar-centric policies’, it is simply wishful thinking that Sarawakian priorities would even feature in the peninsula-based party.

“The people are not fools; the age of disinformation and fake news has made the public more wary and wiser to mere promises from politicians on the eve of elections.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating. PSB is the only Sarawak-centric party whose policies are determined strictly by Sarawakians,” PSB Youth said, adding the party holds steadfast to its core principles among which is the eradication of poverty in the state.

It went on to point out that the party’s Presidential Council consisted of experienced political leaders from diverse backgrounds, including former state and federal ministers “who gave up their positions in the pursuit of Sarawakian ideals of justice and race equality”.

On the current state government, PSB Youth alleged that the administration had failed to protect Sarawak’s interests over the past 57 years in that state rights were surrendered to the federal government.

“This has resulted in Sarawak losing its oil and gas rights and sea territory and is now amongst the poorer states in Malaysia.

“Sarawakians are still in poverty without decent housing, healthcare, education, employment opportunities, infrastructure and digital connectivity,” it said.

In vowing to bring about change, the wing said PSB as a local party was committed to establishing a fair, reasonable and balanced political environment for Sarawakians without any private purpose and agenda.