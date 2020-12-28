S’wakians urged to continue supporting GPS in next state polls

KUCHING (Dec 28): Sarawakians are urged to continue supporting the state-ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state election, which is due mid-2021.

In making this call today, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing pointed out that Sarawakians should realise that they ought not change for the sake of changing, based on the lesson learned from the past administration of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Therefore, GPS must be returned to administer this state so that development can be further exhilarated.

“PH government of 22 months of administrating this nation should be a lesson to all Malaysians. Do not change for the sake of changing,” he said in his New Year message.

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said several strong nations across the globe had been struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, with no exceptions for Malaysia and Sarawak.

Although neither Malaysia nor Sarawak had been spared from the Covid-19 devastating impacts, he said the Sarawak government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, had been doing its best to ensure that Sarawakians were not badly affected by the pandemic, be it socially or economically.

Masing said the state government had done well in helping Sarawakians cushion the impacts of the pandemic.

“To make sure that Sarawak is socially and economically remaining in good hands, the politics must be stable,” he asserted.

As everyone ushers in the year 2021, he said Sarawakians would be expected to continue embracing the new norm amid the pandemic.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development said next year would carry on as “the year of the new norm” with restrictions on close social contact being put in place.

He added that people would have to continue putting up with the prohibition of mass gatherings given that the pandemic had changed the lifestyle of all.

“The year 2021 is the year of the New Norm for no longer could we walk in the ‘park’ as usual. The human requirements to be socially close to each other has been restricted.

“The human need to be in constant touch with their neighbours is not possible. The social instinct to gather in big number is prohibited. Human way of life which we have grown to know for centuries has been drastically changed,” he said.

With the pandemic, Masing said even the strongest nations on earth were brought to their knees.

“Their economies shattered. Their lives are torn to shred. This devastation to our lives is here to stay, at least, for a while. The new norm is here with us in 2021.”

He concluded his message by saying: “I wish all Sarawakians the best for 2021. May God bless us all.”