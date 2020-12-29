‘Be patient as infrastructure projects on-going’

MARUDI: Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has called upon the constituents here to be patient when it comes to the implementation of infrastructure projects.

He assures the people that these projects, which also include upgrading works on schools, houses of worship and land connectivity, would be delivered in due time.

“I have been delivering projects to the people all this while.

“Therefore, I hope all of us could be a little bit patient because some of the projects, implemented by the relevant government agencies, are still on-going,” Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, said in his speech for a ‘Christmas 2020/New Year 2021’ event at Beluru community hall near here last Sunday, hosted by Headmen Association of Beluru District.

Adding on, the assistant minister also reminded the people to be more cautious in reading news and information on social media.

“Verify the news first by referring to solidly-established and authentic sources.

“Be careful with many claims being posted on social media nowadays.”

In this regard, he said the onus would be on local community leaders, including the ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) and the ‘Ketua Kaum’, to always run fair and open communications with members of their respective communities, towards ensuring that all information from the government to the people would be legitimate and verified.

Later at the event, Penguang presented some appointment certificates to 14 tuai rumah in Beluru District.

Political secretary to chief minister Alexander Asing Nadai, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai and Sarawak administrative officer Marliney Igil were also present at the function.