CMCO in KL, Selangor, Sabah and several localities in other states extended until Jan 14 — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah and several localities in other states has been extended by another two weeks until Jan 14, 2021, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government decided on this after taking the advice and risk assessment of the Health Ministry (MOH) based on the trend and increase in positive Covid-19 cases in these areas and the emergence of new clusters in Kuala Lumpur.

The CMCO in these three states and several localities in other states had been scheduled to end on Dec 31.

Ismail Sabri said for Selangor, the CMCO would cover the whole state including Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor, which were previously placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

For other states, the CMCO was also extended for Southwest Mukim 12 and Northeast Mukim 13 in Penang; Seremban (Negeri Sembilan), and Johor Bahru and Batu Pahat (Johor).

Speaking at a media conference here yesterday, he said the government had also decided to end the CMCO in several localities yesterday instead of Dec 31 as scheduled earlier, following a drop in cases in these places.

The localities included Ipoh and Chemor (Perak), Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan) and Kulai (Johor), said Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister.

On the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Ismail Sabri said the order would be extended for several localities until Jan 14, including the Langkap Immigration Detention Depot and its quarters in Hilir Perak, and Kluang Prison and its quarters in Johor.

Besides this, the government has decided to implement the EMCO at Madrasah Daril Naim, Padang Halban, Mukim Peringat in Kota Bharu, Kelantan from today until Jan 11, 2021 following a surge in positive Covid-19 cases there.

“As at Dec 25, MOH has conducted 99 screenings, with 29 confirmed positive of Covid-19 while the results for 69 samples are still pending,” he added.

He said the EMCO would also be implemented in Kampung Paginatan and Kampung Maringkan in Ranau, Sabah from Dec 29 until Jan 11, 2021.

“This will make it easier for MOH to conduct targeted screening on all 865 residents in the two localities,” he said.

The government has also agreed to end the EMCO in several localities, including Seremban Prison and its quarters where the order was lifted yesterday, and Kampung Desa Balau and Kampung Dasar Baru in Lahad Datu, Sabah, which will exit the EMCO today.

Meanwhile, he said 297 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Sunday, with 294 being issued compound fines and three remanded.

The offences included participating in entertainment centre activities (103), not wearing face masks (95), failing to provide equipment/record personal particulars (75), not practising physical distancing (21) and others (three).

On Op Benteng, he said 22 illegal immigrants and four skippers were arrested while four land vehicles were seized throughout the country on Sunday. — Bernama