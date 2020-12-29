Tuesday, December 29
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Four frontliners cheat death after patrol catches fire in Sibu

Four frontliners cheat death after patrol catches fire in Sibu

0
By Conny Banji on News, Sarawak

The car that caught fire near Lanang Bridge last night.

SIBU (Dec 29): Four frontliners cheated death when the police patrol car that they were travelling in while on duty caught fire near Lanang Bridge here last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, they received a call on the incident at 8.50pm.

He said the car driven by a police personnel was carrying an army, Civil Defence Force and Rela personnel.

He added Bomba deployed a fire engine and six firemen to the scene to put out the fire.

“When Bomba arrived at the scene, it was true that a police patrol car carrying four individuals aged between 21and 38 caught fire,” he said in a statement today.

The Bomba spokesperson said no deaths or injuries were reported in the incident.

He said the operation was concluded after the fire has been completely put out.

Recommended Posts