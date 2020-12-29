Four frontliners cheat death after patrol catches fire in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 29): Four frontliners cheated death when the police patrol car that they were travelling in while on duty caught fire near Lanang Bridge here last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, they received a call on the incident at 8.50pm.

He said the car driven by a police personnel was carrying an army, Civil Defence Force and Rela personnel.

He added Bomba deployed a fire engine and six firemen to the scene to put out the fire.

“When Bomba arrived at the scene, it was true that a police patrol car carrying four individuals aged between 21and 38 caught fire,” he said in a statement today.

The Bomba spokesperson said no deaths or injuries were reported in the incident.

He said the operation was concluded after the fire has been completely put out.