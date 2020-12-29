Hock Seng Lee opens its La Promenade gated housing estate to public this weekend

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) will be opening its 200-acre gated community La Promenade here to the public, for family fun activities over the New Year’s weekend (Jan 2-3), from 9am to 5pm daily.

Activities planned include colouring contests, batik painting, cookies making competitions, bike-riding, kite-flying, bubble games and giveaways of balloons, cotton candy and popcorns.

Entry is free and all contests come offers cash prizes.

All are welcome.

La Promenade’s latest showhouse, Convertible House by DNA and IDC Architects, will also be open for public viewing.

In a promotional release, HSL said there would be previews of La Promenade Mall, which fronts the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

Eateries like Black Bean Coffee and Tea and Rice King are already operating at the mall’s ground floor at ‘soft-launch’ capacity.

Opening next month will be Choice Supermarket, Hock King Authentic Chicken Rice, NOMS and Taka Patisserie.

Recently, HSL had also signed up Mr Domus, which is set to operate the largest restaurant at the new mall.

“This ‘Family Fun’ event is to show people what a nice living environment La Promenade is.

“When people visit, they always compliment our landscaping,” said property development general manager Tay Chiok Kee.

Lately, Tay said group had been getting a lot of enquiries about the mall and thus, it decided to open up the entire La Promenade for the public to visit this weekend.

La Promenade covers 200 acres in total, of which 160 acres comprise gated residences and the remaining 40 acres consist of lease-only commercial developments.

“La Promenade is a township within a park. It has twice the amount of open spaces compared with other residential developments.

“It has its own security department manning two-tiers of guardhouses,” said Tay.

He added that La Promenade also had its own community mall and all these contributed to making La Promenade an ideal family environment.

HSL’s leasing manager Trish Lui highlighted the luxury development’s proximity to schools including an international school and a Chinese-medium primary school, two public universities, Sarawak Heart Centre, Sarawak Club’s golf course, and also Eden On The Park, an integrated aged-care facility.

“La Promenade is equidistant to the airport and city centre.

“Location aside, this development’s best features are within.

“For instance, Precinct Luxe residents enjoy their own clubhouse with saltwater pool and fully-equipped gym,” said Lui.

She added there were also kilometres upon kilometres of safe walking and bicycle paths along tree-lined streets, where about 100 trees are set to be planted all over La Promenade every year.

Lui said HSL, as a multidisciplinary conglomerate, was able to keep all services in-house with its landscaping and security teams being direct employees, to ensure consistent high standards.

The mall, being lease-only, would also facilitate better tenancy mix, she emphasised.

For more information about La Promenade’s Family Day, including the timetable, go tohsl.com.my.

More information about the mall could be obtained via lapromenademall.com.my.

For leasing enquiries, contact 013-836 5566.