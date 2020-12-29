‘Inform police when leaving homes vacant for long period’

SIBU: The deputy police chief here, Superintendent Collin Babat, advised members of the public to complete the outstation notification form to enable the police to monitor their homes when they are away on holidays.

He said this is to prevent incidents of house-breaking when their homes are left unattended.

“Members of the public can obtain the form provided at any nearby police stations.

“Additionally, they can directly inform the police so that patrols could be conducted,” he said when met here yesterday.

Earlier, Collin made a working visit to the central police station here.

Collin advised members of the public who are taking their holidays or returning to their hometown to celebrate the New Year, to take precautions while on the road. He also advised the public to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) imposed by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus while celebrating the New Year.