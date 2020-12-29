Iswami Indonesia wants Malaysian authorities to expedite investigations into offensive video

JAKARTA: Ikatan Setiakawan Wartawan Malaysia-Indonesia (Iswami) in Indonesia has called on Malaysian authorities to expedite investigations into an alleged video found to be insulting Indonesia, which is believed to have been uploaded by a Malaysian.

Iswami Indonesia president Asro Kamal Rokan and Ismawi Indonesia advisor Ilham Bintang in a joint statement condemning the act said the Malaysian authorities should disclose the results of the video investigation as soon as possible.

“Iswami urges the Malaysian authorities to openly state the results of their investigation – including the citizenship (of the perpetrator), (information on the) account owner, as well as the motive for the insult.

“The harmonious relationship between the two countries must be maintained. For that, this insult case must be resolved as soon as possible so that such acts do not happen again in the future,” read the statement.

The alleged video, uploaded two weeks ago by an irresponsible individual in the comment section of the ‘My Asean’ YouTube page, features the Indonesian national anthem with edited lyrics that insult the republic.

The video has since been deleted from Youtube, however, it had already been uploaded to and shared widely on other social media platforms in Indonesia, drawing strong negative reactions from its citizens.

Iswami Indonesia also urged netizens of both countries to always consider the consequences of their comments on social media, as they could be detrimental to many parties. — Bernama