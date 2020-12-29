Kuala Baram fire station scheduled for completion next October

MIRI: The fire station and staff quarters at Lutong-Kuala Baram road which is now under construction is expected to be completed by October next year.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the Class D fire station project, costing RM6.6 million, implemented under 11th Malaysia Plan (11th MP) will cater for the Tudan and Kuala Baram areas.

“This Class D fire station would serve as first responder for any emergency cases reported in Miri’s north areas including dealing with the yearly peat fire that frequently hit Kuala Baram areas during dry weather,” he said to the media after inspecting the project site at Lutong-Kuala Baram road yesterday.

Lee who is also Senadin Assemblyman thanked the Ministry of Housing and Local Government for approving the project.

Lee said he requested for a fire station to be built in the area in 2014 to complement the existing two fire stations, Lopeng Fire Station at Miri bypass road and Miri Fire Station at town area.

With its strategic location, he said the fire station once completed will not only to serve the three villages, Kampung Batu Satu, Kampung Muhibbah and Kampung Masjid, along the Kuala Baram road but will also cover the nearby oil terminal, industrial and port areas.

He suggested that the fire station which will be manned by 30 fire fighters be named Kuala Baram Fire Station.

The assemblyman added he will propose that a similar Class D fire station to be built at Permyjaya under the 12th MP.

Accompanying Lee during his inspection of the project were Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA) Zone 6 Miri’s Fire Forensic Section Chief Fire Superintendent (PgB) Awangku Mohammad Hazmin Awang Zainal.