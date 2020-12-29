Malay, Bumiputera contractors told to enhance capacity, capability

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29):- Malay and Bumiputera contractors should always increase their capacity and capability to be able to bid and implement other projects by the private sector, instead of just depending on government projects, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Senior Minister, said he believed even small contractors, but with a good work record, would not have problems securing projects from the private sector.

“Looking at the government’s allocation for mega projects, although the main contractors are selected among the big contractors in the G7 category (unlimited tendering capacity), but the small contractors still have the opportunity to compete for sub-contract work under the projects.

“I really hope the Bumiputera contractors will continue to work hard, have the initiative and be competitive in seizing the opportunities available. The Bumiputera contractors have to be more proactive and be prepared under the new normal challenges and changes,” he said when opening the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Malay Contractors Association online here today.

To be able to survive in the business world, he said, contractors must be able to identify opportunities, where they are many in Malaysia.

Fadillah said contractors should not enter only focus only on areas or those that are already taken, instead they need to be more innovative and bold to explore new areas.

“Our country now needs more entrepreneurs with positive thinking, are strategic and knowledgeable in business to face global competition.

“This is where contractors play a role in diversifying their activities. For example, in the fields of agricultural technology, petroleum and gas, information technology and multimedia,” he said.

He said as many as 120 industries depend on the construction industry, and they include production of building materials, logistics suppliers, developers and facilities management.

The construction sector, he said, is also very important because it employs 15.5 percent of the country’s 8.5 million manpower.

“Therefore, the government is very sensitive to the impact and effect on contractors, especially in relation to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through the 2021 Budget, the government has allocated a total of RM15 billion to increase the implementation of infrastructure projects,” he added. – Bernama