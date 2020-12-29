PH can cooperate with anyone who subscribes to its principles – Anwar

SHAH ALAM (Dec 29): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open to cooperating with any politicians including former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who subscribe to the coalition’s principles, said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said anyone invited to work with PH should not bring along his personal agenda or any baggage.

“It’s up to PH (to invite Dr Mahathir to join PH). We can invite anyone but they must subscribe to PH’s principles,” he told reporters after launching the ‘100 Esei Seni dan Sastera Era Reformasi 2008-2011’ book here today.

He said this when asked whether PH’s plan to create a grand opposition coalition would involve Dr Mahathir and other parties.

Dr Mahathir was formerly PH chairman when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) which he then headed was part of the coalition. Dr Mahathir is no longer with Bersatu, which has also left PH.

“(When) there was space and opportunity for us to rule, we attacked corrupt groups but closed our eyes to the wasteful ways, excesses and greed of our friends until it led to betrayals. Or took steps that did not show our ability in addressing the problem of poverty or economic disparity.

“This is the basic issue we should tackle. Can the changes we proposed give confidence to the people that we are more serious to resolve the problem of driving the economy, ensuring justice for the people and overcoming poverty?” he said. – Bernama