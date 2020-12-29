Plans to blacklist criminals from Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Plans are in the pipeline to blacklist convicted criminals from Sabah.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said he intended to moot the idea to the state government, to blacklist criminals who were convicted in Sabah from entering the state.

“We are in the process of taking further action. We want to blacklist and deny entry to anyone who has been convicted of a violent crime in Sabah, especially non-Malaysian citizens who possess identification documents such as IMM13 holders. We have autonomy over our immigration,” he said after a ceremony to hand over two new police escort vehicles for the State Governor today.

He expressed hope to engage in discussion with the state government over the matter, for execution in the nearest future.

Hazani also said police together with other security agencies were continuing to carry out Op Benteng to prevent cross border crimes.

This includes illegal entry by non-Malaysian citizens as well as smuggling of goods, he said.

“Op Benteng is ongoing. Agencies involved in the operation to strengthen security at the border include the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in the waters as well as on land, assisted by police and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

“Security teams in the Philippines as well as Indonesia have also enhanced border control, particularly during this Covid-19 outbreak. They want to curb the spread of the virus just as we do,” said Hazani.

The new Proton X70 escort vehicles replaced the previous Proton Inspira ones. Hazani hoped the new vehicles would ease and expedite programmes involving the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Meanwhile, on the halal meat cartel issue, Hazani said there had not been reports of the falsely claimed halal meat entering Sabah.