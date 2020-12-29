Sabah crime rate plunges 33 per cent — Sabah CP

LABUAN: Sabah’s crime rate has dropped by 33.57 per cent so far this year, to 3,758 cases from 5,657 cases in 2019, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

He said property crimes recorded the biggest drop at 35 per cent, from 5,027 cases in 2019 to 3,291 cases this year.

“The movement restrictions enforced since March this year have greatly helped to control crime cases in the state, as most people are complying with it by staying at home most of the time.

“Following the imposition of the movement control order (MCO), police have also tightened enforcement and this gave criminals fewer opportunities to operate,” he told a press conference after witnessing the handing over of duty to the new Labuan police chief yesterday.

For Labuan, he said the duty-free island had also recorded a drop of 33 per cent in crime rate, to 180 cases from 270 cases last year.

Meanwhile, he said the Covid-19 pandemic had put significant pressure on Sabah and Labuan police personnel.

“I cannot deny that our personnel, being frontliners in the fight against Covid-19, have been under a lot of stress since March this year. We must be thankful to other enforcement agencies like the Malaysian armed forces, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and other agencies for their close cooperation.

“And when the Sabah election was held in late September, it increased pressure on police personnel,” he added.

Hazani said that nearly 1,000 police personnel in Sabah including in Labuan had undergone quarantine due to Covid-19 infections and being close contacts of patients.

“Like today, 46 police personnel of various ranks have been tested positive for Covid-19, and that led to 28 other personnel having to undergo quarantine,” he added.

He said more close contacts of the positive cases were being screened for Covid-19. He said police personnel had to be constantly reminded to practise the 3 Ws of “wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance” to protect themselves against possible infection.

“A new cluster emerged in Kota Belud recently involving police personnel who conducted an operation against criminal suspects,” he said.

“Going to work during this Covid-19 pandemic has placed frontliners like police personnel under immense and unprecedented pressure, putting their physical, mental and social well-being at risk. Nevertheless, our personnel continue to devote their time and energy to contain this pandemic.

“We are humbled by their immense sacrifices, dedication, commitment and unwavering efforts in combating Covid-19,” Hazani said. — Bernama