Sabah govt receives RM100 mln dividend from 14 GLCs, statutory bodies

KOTA KINABALU (De 29): The Sabah state government today received dividend from 14 government-linked companies (GLCs) and statutory bodies totalling RM100 million for this year, which was 67.8 per cent more than the RM59.8 million paid last year.

At the same time, eight other statutory bodies and GLCs also paid up its loans totalling RM22 million to the state government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor in congratulating the GLCs and statutory bodies said the state government was implementing a new approach to assess their annual performance through its ability to contribute to the state’s revenue.

Under the new administration, he said a series of negotiations have been carried out to ensure the responsibility in paying dividends and loans are the priority of each statutory body and GLC.

The statutory bodies and GLCs played a vital role in the growth and socio-economic development of the people, as well as assisting in the implementation of government policies and programmes in accordance with good corporate governance practices.

He assured that the state Government will continue to be committed in assisting and improving the capabilities as well as competitiveness of the Statutory Bodies and GLCs in order to achieve the objective of its establishment.

Having said that, Hajiji who is also the state Finance Minister urged the statutory bodies and GLCs to continue taking measures to reduce dependency on the state government and contribute to state revenue.

The dividend presentation ceremony held at the PPNS was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong and Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Rusdin Riman as well as the respective Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Statutory Bodies and GLCs.