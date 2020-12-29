Ting lauds Dr Abd Rahman for clearing air on festive greetings

MIRI: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting yesterday thanked Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi for clearing the air over the inclusion of festive decorative greetings on products in Sarawak, saying it reflected the unity of all races in the state.

“I congratulate him (Dr Abdul Rahman) for his statement which allays the fears of those celebrating Christmas.

“SUPP has always emphasised that unity among all races is the foundation for Sarawak to grow and advance to see better days.

“We need to put it to rest and let Sarawak show the example of what is the meaning of harmony and unity among all races,” he said in a statement.

He was commenting on Dr Abdul Rahman’s remarks after an event in Kuching on Sunday, where the assistant minister in charge of Islamic affairs had stated that there had been no directive or ‘fatwa’ from the relevant authorities in the state against putting festive decorative greetings such as ‘Merry Christmas’ on products, including halal ones.

Dr Abdul Rahman was asked by reporters whether such festive decorative greetings would result in the withdrawal of a premises’ halal certification, following a recent news portal report on a customer in Peninsular Malaysia who was shocked at receiving a cake decorated with the words ‘Happy Holidays’ instead of the requested ‘Merry Christmas’.

According to the report, the store had refused to put ‘Merry Christmas’ on the cake as it was in the process of getting a halal certificate from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), while an unnamed Jakim official was quoted as saying that the halal logo issued by the department could not be used to promote other religions.

“In Sarawak we do not follow what is said by Jakim. The state government only refers to the Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) and the Sarawak Islamic Council on matters involving Islam.

“Therefore we can send wishes to those who celebrate Christmas,” Dr Abdul Rahman said, adding the same applied to the use of ‘Merry Christmas’ stickers which could be affixed on any product without any restriction.

Meanwhile Ting, who is Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said wishing a fellow Malaysian joy and happiness should never become an issue in the country and stressed the need to remain united in moving forward.

“As Sarawakians, we are very fortunate that we are staying in Sarawak where good governance and common sense rule.

“We value, treasure and appreciate what Sarawak has to offer. Having 27 ethnic groups, having our respective cultures and religions, was never an issue to us. For many years, even before the formation of Malaysia, the people of Sarawak have always been in peace, religious and racial harmony with total respect for each other, celebrating festivities like a big family.

“Let us apply what is good to Sarawak and reject what is toxic to us,” he said.