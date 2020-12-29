Upgrade, upskill yourselves, contractors told

SIBU: Changes in the electrical industry and the advancement of technology require all contractors and competent persons to upgrade themselves to acquire new sets of knowledge, skills and expertise, says Ministry of Utilities Electricity Supply director Syed Mohamad Fauzi Shahab.

In pointing this out, he says his department is collaborating with accredited institutions to produce more competent individuals relevant to the changing needs of the electrical sector.

“To date, we have 29 accredited institutions conducting various electrical courses such as wiremn and chargeman courses, and about 8,500 competent electrical persons,” he said in his address at the presentation of electrical competency chargeman certificates, held here recently.

The presentation ceremony, undertaken by the Electrical Association of Sarawak and Sabah (EASS), took place at the Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry premises.

Syed Mohamad Fauzi said the consumption pattern of electricity had also changed to a point where there was a strong drive on the demand-side management for energy-efficient technology for application in buildings to reduce energy consumption and operating cost.

He said the Net Energy Metering (NEM) of ‘one-on-one’ energy offset basis was under study, whereby domestic consumers could generate renewal energy through solar panels installed on their rooftops or house compounds, which were connected to the grid.

He said the state government had embarked on digital economy with concepts of smart cities, and smart devices like meters, switches and equipment that could be connected and controlled via devices like smartphones.

“To instal and implement all these smart devices would require new sets of skills and expertise; hence, the need for continuous upskilling and upgrading of competent individuals. New policies, guidelines and processes will also need to be introduced.

“Therefore, it is important for my department to proactively engage with EASS and stakeholders so that the policies and processes introduced are practical and user-friendly for the needs of the industry.

“We will also engage the contractors on the set of new advanced technological skills needed by the industry,” he said, adding that his department would also seek cooperation from the contractors in providing opportunities for new trainees to be attached to gain experience as they study to acquire competency skills.

Earlier in his speech, EASS chairman Hii Hua Chuon said a total of 31 trainees took part in the ‘Electrical Main Switchboard’ course – 17 of them were awarded the ‘Chargeman L1’ certificates, which are of high standard and would, in time, become qualified to undertake large projects such as high-rise buildings, hotels and factories.

“For those unsuccessful candidates, some of them only failed either in theory or practical (aspects).

“We hope they would not be disappointed. They still need to work harder and we will give them other chances to re-sit the examination,” he said.

Hii added that EASS would be holding the ‘Low Tension Overhead Lines (Chargeman L2)’ course next year, and hoped that all members would take the opportunity to participate.