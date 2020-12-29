Villagers turn houses into homestay

KOTA KINABALU: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic does not stop five villages here in the Manggatal and Inanam areas from making full use of their unoccupied rooms and houses.

Sixteen villagers from Kg Bambangan Baru, Inanam; Kg Poring Poring, Inanam; Kg Marahang, Manggatal; Kg Tombongan, Manggatal; and Kg Kokol, Manggatal had managed to transform their unoccupied rooms and houses into a homestay accommodation.

They took part in a homestay course which was conducted by the Institute for Rural Advancement (INFRA), Sabah branch and City Hall (DBKK), at Kokol Haven Resort today.

Also present was Datuk Abidin Madingkir, the minister in-charge of City Hall, who was there to officiate the Homestay Id Kalangadan.

“I am very impressed by the sheer determination of these participants from the five villages. Instead of slowing down because of the pandemic, they showed efforts by transforming their houses and participating in this rural tourism initiative.

“I am very proud of them,” said Abidin.

He also said that there is an urgent need to revamp the telecommunications infrastructure in the five villages.

“I hope the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) can come to this area and take action to provide the required and necessary telecommunication infrastructure.

“There is no signal here. Internet is very crucial for this homestay owners to promote and market their homestays,” he added.

Abidin encouraged the villagers to combine their efforts in creating more community-based tourism activities.

He expressed his hope that all these rural tourism initiatives would uplift the socio-economic development of the rural community in that said areas.