280 new cases, four deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded four Covid-19 deaths along with 280 new cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“The four deaths were recorded in Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Keningau and Lahad Datu,” he said in a statement today.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said Lahad Datu recorded the highest number of cases with 53 cases followed by Penampang (51) and Kota Kinabalu (41).

Beluran was reclassified from orange zone to yellow zone while Keningau was reclassified from orange zone to red zone.

“Tambunan was reclassified from yellow zone to orange zone,” added Masidi.

No new cluster was detected, while a total of 217 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus today.