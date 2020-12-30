Abdul Karim’s ‘smartass’ remark against frontliners in SDMC uncalled for, says Chong

KUCHING (Dec 30): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s recent ‘smartass’ remark against those in the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) was most uncalled for, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong pointed out that it was not necessary to resort to name-calling or using such harsh words against them just because they insisted a swab test needed to be done on an artiste entering Sarawak.

“The frontliners are just doing their job according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the SDMC.

“Furthermore, why must there be special exemption from quarantine for invited guests of the Gabungan Parti Sararwak (GPS) ministers?

“It is already a double-standard SOP to have one set for the government officials, ministers and elected representatives on the one hand and then another set of SOP for the common Sarawakians on the other hand. Now, such double standard is extended even to the invited guests of the GPS minister,” he said in a statement today.

It was issued in response to Abdul Karim’s dissatisfaction that Malaysian artiste Dayang Nurfaizah was made to do a second Covid-19 swab test and quarantined when she entered Sarawak despite having clearance yesterday.

The Sarawakian-born artiste was invited as the main guest for the Sarawak New Year Countdown 2021 event happening tomorrow (Dec 31)

Abdul Karim was quoted as saying the procedure for certain personnel to enter Sarawak for special cases is that they must get their swab test done in Peninsular Malaysia.

He also said he that he had managed to get the clearance to enter the state from SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for Dayang.

“But I know some ‘smartass’ in SDMC must have overdone (their duty). The minister, the SDMC chairman had given me clearance but some ‘smartass’ tried to be better than the minister,” he had said.

Chong queried if a swab test done prior to entry to Sarawak was a sufficient test for the exemption, why can’t such procedure also be made available to common Sarawakians.

“Why do only invited guests of the GPS minister have such a privilege?

“The Covid-19 virus is colour-blind, position-blind and class-blind. It does not discriminate between the high position ones and the low position ones, the ministers and the commoners or the rich and the poor,” he said.

Chong also pointed out that more importantly, at this height of the Covid-19 pandemic with daily 4-digit new cases for the past few weeks, it is most unwise to hold a countdown event involving 1,000 people.

“When the Ministry of Health and the SDMC have been asking people not to gather together unnecessarily, even to the extent of limiting the number people attending a gathering to 20 for landed property during the Christmas celebrations, it is mindboggling that the GPS government is now organising a massive 1,000-people gathering for the countdown celebration.

“One the one hand, the government is asking everyone to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’, one the other hand, the GPS is organising this 1,000-people concert. Another double-standard practice of the GPS government.

“Abdul Karim tries to justify the event by saying it is organised to reward the front-liners. I believe there are better ways to reward them (which they rightly deserve). To do something that have high risk and will potentially add on to their workload and burden is surely not the right way to reward them,” he said.