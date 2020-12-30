Azhar, Azalina to remain as Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Court rules

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said remained as Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively after the High Court here today ruled that their appointments were valid.

This followed the decision of Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid in allowing the application by Azhar, Azalina, and two others to strike out an origination summons filed against them by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others to challenge the legitimacy of their appointment.

Ahmad Kamal said that after studying the oral and written submissions of both plaintiff and defendants, he found that the appointments of Azhar Azizan and Azalina were valid and cannot be questioned by the court.

“The first (Azhar Azizan), second (Azalina), third (Mohd Rashid) and fourth (Nizam Mydin) defendants’ originating summons to strike out the application is allowed.

“The court will not set any cost after being satisfied that the issue was indeed of public interest,” he said. — Bernama