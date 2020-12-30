Covid-19: One new imported case recorded in Meradong

KUCHING (Dec 30): Sarawak recorded one new imported case of Covid-19 in Meradong today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,115.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the sole case involved a Sarawakian who came back from Kuala Lumpur and landed at Sibu Airport on Dec 19.

SDMC said prior to his arrival in the state, the man had undergone a Covid-19 screening at a private laboratory at SC Medan Tunku in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 15 which came back negative.

“Upon arrival at Sibu Airport, he was ordered to undergo home quarantine for 14 days at his home at Sg Mador, Meradong and wore a wristband to indicate the home quarantine order.

“On the eigth-day, he went for another Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic in Meradong on Dec 28 and it came back positive,” SDMC said in a press statement today.

SDMC said based on early investigation, the man did not leave his house but had meals with family members and received several villagers from the same village during Christmas.

The committee said the man was asymptomatic and had been warded at Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

“His close contacts have also been sent to a quarantine centre to undergo quarantine, Covid-19 screening and further monitoring. Active contact tracing is underway at the longhouse,” it added.

Meanwhile, SDMC also informed that four cases were allowed to be discharged today – two each from Sarawak General Hospital and Sibu Hospital – bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,068 or 95.78 per cent of the overall cases.

“There are 26 patients who are still being treated and isolated, of which 12 are receiving treatment at SGH, five at Miri Hospital, five in Bintulu Hospital and four in Sibu Hospital. None are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or require breathing assistance.”

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), SDMC said one new case was reported with none awaiting test results.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.71 per cent of total cases.

Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Lawas remained yellow zones with the total of five local transmissions reported over the past 14 days, with two of them in Sibu and one each in Kuching, Bintulu and Lawas. The remaining 36 districts remained as green zones.