Covid-19: Police on lookout for 5 Indonesians who fled workers’ quarters in Asajaya after being screened

KUCHING (Dec 30): Police are looking for five Indonesians, who fled their workers’ quarters in Asajaya after being screened for Covid-19.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the five Indonesians, who were employed as labourers to clean up a plantation in Asajaya had underwent a swab test on Dec 21, 2020 but they fled the workers’ quarters the next day.

According to Sudirman, the swab test results showed that two of them were Covid-19 positive.

“The two who were tested positive for Covid-19 have been identified as 44 year-old Harianto Safari and 23-year-old Milhan Madi.

“The other three (who were tested negative for Covid-19) have been identified as 30-year-old Randi, 27-year-old Hamsar and 29-year-old Rija Riansyah Tan Rabudin,” Sudirman said in a statement today.

He said the employee of the five Indonesians have been informed about the swab test results after they were released by the Samarahan District Health Office on Dec 23.

Sudirman urged members of the public who have any information regarding the five Indonesians to contact the district police headquarters at 082-662101 or contact the investigating officer Insp Mohd Syukri Jasni at 011-6564 3820.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a recent media statement on Dec 27, reported that the two Indonesians referred to as Case 1,107 and Case 1,108, were among the three new Covid-19 cases detected in Sarawak on that day.

The media statement stated that both cases did not experience any symptoms of Covid-19 and they were categorised as import cases.