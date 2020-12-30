Fadillah believes 2021 will see a more positive outcome in negotiations pertaining to Sarawak’s rights

KUCHING (Dec 30): Senior Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof believes the new year 2021 will see a more positive outcome in the ongoing negotiations pertaining to Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In a media statement today regarding his hopes and resolutions for 2021, Fadillah who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary chief whip, also expressed his belief that Sarawak’s economic fundamentals will continue to soar under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as the Chief Minister.

Fadillah also pledged his solid and undivided support to Abang Johari, saying that the Chief Minister has led Sarawak on the right path towards achieving a developed state status by the year 2030.

“I believe that a more positive outcome will be achieved by the state government led by GPS with Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari as the Chief Minister in its negotiations with the federal government; especially on matters pertaining to the rights of Sarawak as enshrined in the MA63.

“I am hopeful the political landscape in Sarawak will continue to be stable,” said Fadillah, who is also senior vice-president in GPS lynchpin Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) where Abang Johari is the president.

He also encouraged the younger generation to understand the aspirations and struggles faced by current leaders whilst contributing within their capacity to help build a greater Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.

“For the young people in Sarawak who are involved in the construction industry, be proactive and challenge yourself to climb higher in this field,” he said.

With regards to his hopes and resolutions as the Senior Minister of Works, Fadillah said he hoped that the country’s economic well-being will recover with the construction sector being one of the main contributors in improving the economy affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“The RM7.35 billion Budget allocated for the country’s construction and infrastructure development sector will be fully utilised and hopefully attracts investment and strengthen the economic sector; with its focus on automation and digitisation.

“I am also hopeful that all the infrastructure projects approved under the 2021 Budget can be implemented accordingly. This is essential for the people’s welfare,” he said.

He also invited Malaysians to continuously preserve racial unity and harmonic state of the nation, as well as staying united in facing any economic challenges due to the spread of Covid-19.

“I am praying that we will also learn to adapt and manage ourselves now that we are living with Covid-19 and that can certainly be done by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place,” he said.