House buyers win over RM100k from developers for late delivery claims

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing Purchaser Claims Tribunal on Wednesday has directed three developers to pay five house buyers a total of RM107,797.68 for late delivery of properties.

“The developers have been instructed to pay the claims of the buyers within 45 days after they received the letter of judgment from the tribunal,” Tribunal President Peter Lim Thian Seng said in a press conference after the proceedings.

A developer of a single-storey terrace house project at Pasir Pandak was ordered to pay RM10,286.35 to Mohammad Afizan Harry for late delivery.

Another developer of single-storey terrace houses at Borneo Samariang Garden was ordered to pay RM10,921 each to Mohd Reza Majni and Haby Bawan for late delivery of the properties as well as shoddy workmanship.

Meanwhile, the developer of a Soho suites development at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg was ordered to pay RM38,184.26 to Lucy Tay, Tay Seng Ling and Kelly Tay Seng Hian for late delivery, delay in completing common facilities and shoddy workmanship. The same developer also has to pay RM37,485.07 to Liew Phet Khen for late delivery and delay in completing common facilities.

When asked about the cause of the delay, Lim said it could be due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We do not have the details, it is just that when they signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement it was stated that the property will be ready in 24 or 36 months. Somehow or rather there was a delay, and because there is a delay, house buyers are entitled to claims,” he explained.