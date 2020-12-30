MBKS wins JCI award for its IPeople-Qmunity App

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has won the JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award 2020 for its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) project’s IPeople-Qmunity App.

The JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award is a competition organised by JCI Malaysia and participated by city councils, companies, schools and associations from all over Malaysia.

The MBKS App was initially launched in 2018 under the Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities as IPeople App and later changed to IPeople-Qmunity App.

It has attracted active registration from the people since it was launched and has become a reliable application to submit requests.

It has also been used as one of the Covid-19 tracking apps in the state during the period of the pandemic.

Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng is delighted that the people of Kuching are moving forward with Kuching Smart City Master Plan by adapting to the changes in terms of the usage of technology application in their daily life.

He hopes that the IPeople-Qmunity App will continue to be the peoples’ choice for years to come to ensure their requests are properly attended to.

The app could also caution people to look after their own safety during the uncertain period of the pandemic.

Wee would like to dedicate the Award not only to the state government of Sarawak, MBKS and its partners Techninier and ARx Sdn Bhd but also to all the people of Kuching.