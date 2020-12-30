Meat cartel scandal: Importer using fake halal logo on vehicles to be charged today

KUALA LUMPUR: A frozen meat importer allegedly involved in the meat cartel scandal in Johor will be charged in court today for using fake halal logo on its vehicles.

According to Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid, the action thus refuted the allegation that the government was trying to protect certain companies or those involved in the issue of great concern among the Muslims in the country.

“Not that we don’t want to expose the company involved, but the problem is that the crime was committed by a meat cartel using the logo of other company which is famous for its highly-demanded products.

“If we expose the name of the allegedly victimised company, it will tarnish their image and reputation,” he said when winding up the debate on the meat cartel issue proposed by Senator Asmak Husin.

Almost 10 senators spoke during the debate after the Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim allowed the motion to be debated according to Standing Order 17 (1).

Rosol explained that the government had never underestimated the issue and had taken some firm action against those involved, including by freezing assets worth RM1 million as well as seizing 24 rubber stamps of companies with high demands, 5,000 Jakim’s halal stickers and 2,428 boxes of frozen meat estimated at RM738,640.

At the same time, he also rebutted the report alleging that the meat cartel’s activity has been going on for almost 40 years.

“It’s not true that the activity has been going on for almost 40 years because the ministry’s investigation revealed that the company involved was registered in 2014 and obtained the licence to import frozen products in 2017.

“Furthermore, the results of the tests done by the Chemistry Department on the samples of frozen meat taken from their warehouse confirmed that they were not pork or horse and kangaroo meat, which is a relief to us all,” he said. — Bernama

To prevent a recurrence of the scandal, Rosol said the ministry had set up a legal and halal enforcement committee to coordinate action and halal enforcement issues in the country. – Bernama