‘New Year celebrations must comply strictly with SOP’

KUCHING: Everyone must comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) in celebrating the New Year, advised Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Commission) said while there was no latest directive about not allowing any celebration to be held, he called upon members of the public to continue exercising caution and adhering strictly to the present SOP for gatherings.

“We do not want to see any emergence of new Covid-19 clusters from celebrations.

“To those planning to celebrate New Year 2021, you must obey the guidelines and the SOP issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” said Dr Abdul Rahman in his speech prior to presenting financial aid to 50 students of institutions of higher learning, at the Pantai Damai State Constituency Service Centre in Jalan Haji Taha here yesterday.

Acknowledging that the New Year’s celebration this time would not be like those observed previously, the assistant minister said everyone must observe all the precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and maintaining proper physical distancing, at all times.

“Those not feeling well must not take part in any celebration.

“The priority now is the safety and healthcare interests of the community,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman.