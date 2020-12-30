No celebrations in public, open spaces – police

KOTA KINABALU: The public has once again been reminded that any new year celebrations in public and open spaces are strictly not allowed.

In a statement by Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali, he emphasised celebrations at the beach, as was “customary” among Sabahans.

“In Sabah, particularly, bathing in the sea and celebrating by the beach to usher in the new year has become a custom. That said, police would like to remind the public that any celebration involving gathering in public and open spaces are strictly not allowed, such as recreational parks and beaches.

“Sabah police will continue to monitor Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance with the strength of 260 surveillance team, comprising General Operations Force and MPV patrol units in each district and patrols throughout the state, especially at beach areas of public interest,” said Hazani.

He stressed that action will be taken against any violation of SOP, whether through compound or arrest.

He also urged the public to avoid the beach and bathing in the sea, following a weather warning by the Meteorology Department, which predicted heavy rain and strong winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour. The department also predicted ocean waves of up to 3.5 meters beginning today till January 2, 2021.